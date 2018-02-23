× Man accused of hitting moped driver with Jeep in High Point and leaving the scene

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Police have arrested a man accused of hitting another man on a moped with his Jeep and then leaving the scene.

Derrick R. Hill, 32, of Thomasville, has been charged with felony hit and run causing serious injury and failure to yield the right of way causing serious injury.

Officers were called to West Lexington Avenue and Shadow Valley Road shortly after 6 a.m. Friday, according to a police press release.

Police said the 55-year-old man driving the moped was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another driver called police after seeing the victim in the road, according to police.

Responding officers found the suspect in a white 1993 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo with damage from the crash.

Police said Hill had driven for about two miles with the moped dragging from his Jeep and then stopped to remove it.

He put the damaged moped in the back of his Jeep and drove another three miles before being pulled over, according to police.

Hill was jailed under a $5,000 unsecured bond and has court planned for April.