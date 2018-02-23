× Grimsley High School students walk out of class in protest of gun laws

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Between 300 and 500 Grimsley High School students walked out of class Friday morning to protest gun laws after the deadly school shooting in Florida.

The student-led protest began at 10:17 a.m. and lasted around 17 minutes. Participants shared the names of the students who lost their lives in the shooting and talked about why it is important to be the change in society.

Grimsley Principal Johncarlos Miller said it was the student’s “First Amendment Right” to peacefully protest.

The protest comes a week after 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire on students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Cruz admitted to the shooting, which killed 17 people.