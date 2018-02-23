× Dollar Tree employee assaulted, robbed in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — An employee at a Dollar Tree in Burlington was assaulted and robbed late Thursday night, according to a press release.

The robbery happened at 11 p.m. at the store located at 2120 N. Church St. An employee had just closed when she was approached by an armed man in the business’ parking lot.

Police say the suspect robbed the employee and stole the night’s deposit before assaulting her. She did not require medical attention.

A K9 track was conducted but officers were unable to find the suspect.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.