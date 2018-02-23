× Craving for wings leads to $1M lottery win for North Carolina woman

DURHAM, N.C. — A North Carolina woman said a craving for chicken wings led her to a $1 million lottery prize, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.

On Wednesday, Sayanna Bragg bought a dozen chicken wings and a soft drink at a Durham convenience store and decided to purchase a Million Dollar Fever scratch-off ticket.

After purchasing the ticket, she sat in her car and began to scratch it.

“When I saw the fire symbol I knew I won something,” Bragg said. “I was hoping it was at least $10, that way I’d win my money back, or even a $100. When I saw what it was, I cried tears of joy. I jumped out of the car and ran back into the store yelling, ‘I did it! I hit $1 million!'”

Bragg gave the ticket to the clerk who confirmed she was a million-dollar winner. She then drove straight to lottery headquarters in Raleigh to claim her prize.

She had the choice of taking an annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum. After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $423,000.

She plans to use some of the winnings to go to Jamaica.

“I’m going to take a long vacation,” Bragg said. “I have family in Jamaica, so I want to go back and see them. This is a day I’ll never forget.”