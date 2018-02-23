× 1 arrested, 1 still wanted in thefts from elderly at High Point grocery stores

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man accused of preying on the elderly and stealing purses from them at High Point grocery stores has been arrested, according to High Point police Lt. Curtis Cheeks.

Carlos Manuel Garcia, 42, was arrested in Florida this week and is charged with three counts of larceny from a person, six counts of financial card theft, four counts of of financial card fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense.

Cheeks said Garcia and 45-year-old Samantha Rochelle Wilson would target elderly women at grocery stores, mainly the Harris Teeter on Skeet Club Road.

Police are still looking for Wilson. She is wanted for six counts of larceny from a person, 30 counts of financial card theft, 13 counts of felony financial card fraud, three county of misdemeanor financial card fraud and five counts of attempting to obtain property by false pretense.

Anyone who knows where Wilson is located is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.