Rev. Graham’s body to ‘lie in honor’ in D.C. before Charlotte funeral

WASHINGTON — The body of Rev. Billy Graham will be brought to the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 28, where he will lie in honor in the Rotunda until March 1, House Speaker Paul Ryan said in a release Thursday morning.

Graham, known to many as America’s pastor, passed away just before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning from natural causes at his family home in Montreat just outside Asheville.

“Members of the public and Capitol Hill community are invited to pay their respects to the late reverend while he lies in rest,” the release said.

Upon the arrival of Graham’s casket, Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will take part in a bicameral service.

Rev. Graham’s body will then return to Charlotte on March 2. At noon, there will be a private funeral service at the Billy Graham Library.

