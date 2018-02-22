× Police looking for twin brothers accused of stealing rings and necklaces from jewelry store in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. – Police are looking for twin brothers accused of stealing rings and necklaces from a jewelry store in Reidsville.

Ricky Wray Carter and Mickey Wray Carter, both 39 and of Reidsville, are accused of taking gold rings and silver necklaces from Eden Jewelry at 1558 Freeway Drive at about 3 a.m. Feb. 15.

Anyone with any information on where the suspects are can call Sgt. Mitchell at (336) 347-2336 or anonymously contact Rockingham Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.