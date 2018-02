GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was taken to the hospital with a “significant injury” after a crash in Greensboro, according to Greensboro police Public Information Officer Susan Danielsen.

The crash happened at 5:19 p.m. Thursday at South Benbow Road and Britton Street.

Danielsen said the crash involved a car and a motorcycle.

The injured person was taken to Moses Cone Hospital.

No other details have been released about the crash.

36.049709 -79.775631