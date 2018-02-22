Passengers delayed nearly 12 hours on plane that never took off

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Delta Airlines is apologizing after passengers were delayed nearly 12 hours on a plane before their flight was finally canceled, according to The Kansas City Star.

Passengers on the flight spent most of the day Tuesday grounded at the Kansas City International Airport due to an ice storm.

Ann Ngo told the newspaper she sat on the plane from 6:30 a.m. to about 6 p.m. She said the delay cost her two vacation days.

Delta has since issued a statement apologizing to customers:

“Delta apologizes to those customers whose flights were disrupted as a result of yesterday’s weather. The significant amount of ice accumulation drove prolonged de-icing times, prompting some flights to return to the gate which in turn impacted wait times for arriving aircraft as Delta crews worked to clear departing aircraft of ice. Delta has proactively reached out to customers and (has) re-accommodated those affected on alternate flights.”

One passenger tweeted about the delay, saying Delta is a “very poor organization.”

Engines gunning, on runway ready to take off. Pilot comes on speaker…he timed out :30 seconds before take off. Not kidding. Can’t even make this up. Back to gate. @delta this is very poor organization. 11 hours.

🤦🏼‍♀️ — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) February 21, 2018

@KCIAirport Took 1-1/2 hours de-icing my plane to Dallas today. But I’m not complaining one bit! That ice was thick and I’m safe. Thanks to the @SouthwestAir and KCI ground crew! pic.twitter.com/wNuqG3j9k6 — Mark (@mabaltuska) February 20, 2018

It just occurred to me I shouldn’t be complaining. Many folks outside working in this to get us out on flights. Thanks to all the folks @KCIAirport who have worked hard in crummy weather. pic.twitter.com/bEOBh8Jswp — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) February 20, 2018