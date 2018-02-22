× North Carolina pastor hunting coyote shot, killed by another hunter

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina pastor who was hunting was killed when another hunter allegedly mistook him for a coyote, according to The Statesville Record & Landmark.

Rev. Michael Seth Marsh, a pastor at Russell Gap Baptist Church in Taylorsville, was killed Monday night when another hunter mistook his electronic coyote call for a real coyote and shot him.

The man, who was armed with a .223-caliber hunting rifle, saw something gray and brown moving near a tree and shot in the direction. Marsh was hit several times in the chest.

The other hunter called 911 and administered aid upon realizing he hit the pastor. Marsh died at about 8 p.m.

It’s unknown whether the shooter will face any charges.