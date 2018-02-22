× Man accused of breaking into Raleigh home, sexually assaulting child

RALEIGH, N.C. — A man is accused of breaking into a Raleigh home and sexually assaulting a child, according to WTVD.

Oscar Paez Uribe, a Mexican citizen, is accused of breaking into a home on the 6000 block of Buffaloe Road on Feb. 17. Warrants say Uribe intended to “terrorize” an occupant in the building.

Uribe has been charged with first-degree kidnapping, breaking and entering and indecent liberties with a child.

Officials placed an immigration detainer on Uribe. He is behind bars at the Wake County Detention Center on a $150,000 secured bond.