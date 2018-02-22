Local church founders inspired by Billy Graham

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Pete Kivett was just out of high school when he went to Billy Graham's Greensboro crusade in the 1950s.

"The mind-blowing of the crowd of the people that were there," Kivett said. "If I remember correctly, there wasn't even sitting room inside."

Little did he know, he was about to become a part of a community he never left.

"It's actually the greatest thing that ever happened to me," Kivett said.

He joined a couple of founders who were inspired to start their own church: the Trinity Church that now sits on West Friendly Avenue.

Marc Putnam's father was the founding pastor.

"My life was just melted into the life of the church," Putnam said.

Putnam is now the current pastor at the church. He followed Graham's biblical education, taking undergrad and earning his doctorate at the same schools.

"We're sort of swimming in the ocean of the legacy of Dr. Graham," Putnam said.

The church has been around since 1955, with the community growing every year. And with that growth comes Graham's unifying message of bringing people together. Putnam says we need that today more than ever.