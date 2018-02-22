Hundreds of donated prom dresses to be given away in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- From classic styles to party dresses, the Community Theatre of Greensboro will go from playhouse to prom headquarters this weekend.

"Walk around, see which dresses they're interested in," said Roz Fulton, education and artistic director for the Community Theater of Greensboro.

She came up with the idea after a huge donation.

Bill Wollert donated more than 500 new dresses to the theater before closing his bridal store Bridal Mart in Burlington during the summer.

Most of the dresses are worth $100 to $300.

"Business was good for me for many years,” Wollert said. “And, it was time for me to help other people."

Some of the dresses were kept as costumes, but Fulton wanted to use the rest to pay it forward.

"What can I do to help my community?” she said. “Yes, we are a theater, but it's not about the singing and dancing all the time, it's about what else can we do?"

Say Yes Guilford, which offers college scholarships, also joined the effort.

Donnie Turlington, interim executive director of Say Yes Guilford, is working with guidance counselors to identify girls from low-income families who could use a little help.

It’s a small gift to families dealing with much bigger needs.

"Probably two-thirds of our students in some schools, some schools maybe it's every student that's on free and reduced lunch,” Turlington said. “That tells us that there is somewhat of a financial need in a lot of our families."

The dress giveaway will be Sunday Feb. 25 from 4 to 7 p.m. in the studio at the Community Theatre of Greensboro at 520 S. Elm St. in Greensboro. ​