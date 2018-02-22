× Guilford County middle school substitute teacher won’t be charged after body-slamming video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County District Attorney’s Office will not press charges against a substitute teacher seen body slamming a 12-year-old boy in a viral video at Western Guilford Middle School, according to Chief Assistant District Attorney Howard Neumann.

The District Attorney’s Office took statements from students, teachers and administrators in reviewing the case.

The student, identified as Jose Escudero, told FOX8 that it all started over a box of chocolates. The substitute teacher, he says, took them away and threw them in the sink.

Jose says he waited towards the end of class to get them back and that’s when an altercation took place.

The 12-year-old says he put the chocolates in his book bag and that’s when the substitute teacher tried grabbing it from him.

When that didn’t work, Jose says the substitute teacher then grabbed him by his shirt, pinned him up against the wall and then threw him over his shoulder to the ground.

Neumann said the student is also not facing any charges but would not comment further on what happened in the classroom that day.