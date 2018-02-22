× Steve Wilkos, former Jerry Springer bodyguard, charged with drunk driving

DARIEN, Conn. — A man once known for protecting TV host Jerry Springer from harm was charged with driving under the influence following a one-car crash.

WFSB reported that Steve Wilkos crashed his car in Darien on Jan 21, according to police.

The crash was discovered by a patrolling officer and Wilkos was taken to the hospital.

Police said they determined Wilkos had a blood-alcohol content level of .29, well above the legal limit of .08.

A warrant was applied for and granted. Police said Wilkos turned himself in to Darien Police Headquarters on Wednesday night.

He was charged with operating under the influence and failure to drive right.

Wilkos was released after posting a $1,500 bond and has court planned for next month.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps for seven years before he became an officer in Chicago, according to his website.

Wilkos eventually became a security guard on The Jerry Springer Show and even guest-hosted more than 50 episodes.

In 2007, he began hosting his own show, The Steve Wilkos Show.