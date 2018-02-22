‘Finsta’: A secret Instagram account teens are using and parents need to know about

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you ever heard of a "Finstagram?"

Parents are already tabbed with keeping up with their kids' Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, but social media continue to be harder to track.

Finsta is a fake Instagram account and is a less filtered account that teens are more selective about how they use and who sees it.

Instagram allows users to create a totally separate account and a somewhat separate identity.

“A Finsta automatically creates a mindset of I can do a little bit more, take a little more risk and I'm a little more tempted to do something that I wouldn’t normally do,” said Chris McKenna of Protect Young Eyes told WXIN.