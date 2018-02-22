Driver of truck reported stolen leads police, deputies on chase from Lexington to Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – A person driving a truck that was reported stolen led authorities on a chase from Lexington to Randolph County.

A Lexington police officer tried to stop the truck on Cotton Grove Road at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday, according to Lexington Police Department Major Robbie Rummage.

The driver of the truck sped off, causing a chase that involved Lexington police and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase ended on New Hope Road in Randolph County southeast of Denton.

Authorities have not released details about the suspect or if anyone was hurt.

The truck was reported stolen out of Greensboro.