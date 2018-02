Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURHAM, N.C. -- ACC basketball, especially at the "big 4" schools, is full of so much history.

Duke is tapping into it's own history and turning Cameron Indoor Stadium not only into the place where Duke plays, but a mini museum celebrating Duke's glorious basketball success.

The most recent addition is the “Crazies Wall.”

The wall is an interactive display of all things Duke basketball inside the famed Cameron Indoor Stadium, one of the most famous arenas in basketball.