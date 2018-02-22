Condemned shopping center in Greensboro to reopen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A grocery store, pizza restaurant and beauty supply shop are a few of the businesses that will soon open at a shopping center on Freeman Mill Road.

The space on the corner of West Florida Street was condemned more than a year ago.

Developer Shahzad Akbar and his business partner bought the property and are giving it a second chance.

They believe the location could not only be a good business investment, but also an opportunity to impact the community in a positive way.

The area near the development is a hot spot for violent crime, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

The developers plan to put in fencing around the parking lot and onsite security. They also have some ideas on how to curb the violence long term.

“I would like to work with the city of Greensboro to create some sort of recreational center for the kids in the neighborhood, so we can create some sort of afterschool program,” Akbar said.

Akbar says they used community input to figure out what businesses they should attract to the shopping center. He hopes to have the grocery store open by the end of March.

Akbar’s business partner is putting in a gas station catty corner to the shopping center. It is expected to open next year.