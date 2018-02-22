Cinemark Theatres banning large bags

PLANO, Texas — Cinemark is taking extra measures to be sure moviegoers are safe while catching a flick.

The movie theater chain announced a new policy on its website, saying it will prohibit bags larger than 12x12x6 from screenings. Diaper bags and medical equipment bags are the only exceptions.

The decision was made “in an effort to enhance the safety and security of our guests and employees,” the website says.

The move comes a week after 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz opened fire on students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Cruz admitted to the shooting, which killed 17 people.

The policy goes into effect at theaters across the country on Thursday.