Carrie Underwood's husband shuts down talk of troubled marriage

No need to worry about Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher.

The professional hockey player slid into his Instagram comments this week after a fan expressed concern about him and his country superstar singer wife.

Fisher posted a photo earlier this week of a bible scripture, Psalm 139: 23-24, which says, “Search me, God, and know my heart; test me and know my anxious thoughts. See if there is any offensive way in me, and lead me in the way everlasting.”

When a fan posted a comment about praying for him and Underwood, telling him to “Ignore the media! Hold tight to each other,” Fisher responded and tagged the fan.

“That’s not media. We’ve never been better. Thanks,” he said.

The couple have been married since 2010 and are the parents of a son, Isaiah, who was born in 2015.

The singer recently posted photos of her working out with the pair.

In January, Underwood revealed that she had suffered a “gruesome” fall in November in which she broke her wrist and had to get “between 40-50 stitches in.”