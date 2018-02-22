× Car pulls up to Winston-Salem Police Department with 2 gunshot victims; 1 critically injured

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two people were injured, one critically, in a shooting in Winston-Salem Thursday night, according to police.

At 9:14 p.m., a car pulled up to the back of the Winston-Salem Police Department, located at 725 N. Cherry St., and someone in the car said there was a shooting victim in the car.

Winston-Salem police determined that there were two people with gunshot wounds in the car. One of the victims was critically injured.

Police believe the shooting happened somewhere in the area of Patterson and Glenn avenues.

No other details about the shooting have been released.

36.103842 -80.248255