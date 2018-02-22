Billy Graham to be buried in casket made by inmates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANGOLA, La. -- Rev. Billy Graham will be buried in a casket made by inmates at the Louisiana State Penitentiary, according to WAFB.

Graham, known to many as America’s pastor, passed away just before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning from natural causes at his family home in Montreat just outside Asheville.

Inmates at the popular prison, which is also known as Angola, built the casket at Franklin Graham's request in 2006.

“We, of course, prayed before we started and that's something that does not happen every day when they are doing it in the regular work. Where God is working the Devil's gonna’ be there working, so he's gonna’ try and get his licks in too,” said Clifford Bowman, who helped build the casket.

Angola inmates began building their own caskets 18 years ago, WAFB reported. In the past, inmates were buried in cardboard boxes.

According to The Advocate, Graham's wife Ruth was also buried in a casket from Angola.

Graham’s funeral will be held at noon on March 2 at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte. The funeral will be invitation-only.