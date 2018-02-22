× 3rd Piedmont Triad man arrested in Virginia homicide

HENRY COUNTY, Va. — A third Piedmont Triad man has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Henry County, according to a news release from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Landon Handy, 18, of Liberty, is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm during the commission of first-degree murder and robbery.

Handy was arrested by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and will be extradited to Henry County.

The charges stem from the shooting death of 37-year-old Eric Lasha Adams on Saturday. Adams was found dead in a home on Keen Drive in the Axton community.

Jake Andrew Lewis, 23, and Dylan Alan Day, 18, both of Reidsville, have also been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting and are each charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of first-degree murder.