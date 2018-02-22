× 2nd arrest made in deadly Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A second person has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Greensboro last month, according to a press release.

Erica Yasmine Brown, 24, was arrested at her home around 3 p.m. Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of 22-year-old Janea Anjanea Denny.

Officers found the victim with several gunshot wounds outside a home at 1713 Alexandria Road on Jan. 5. A neighbor called police after hearing gunshots.

Rodney Lamont Greenfield, 24, was arrested on Feb. 2 after police were called about a suspicious person at the J. Douglas Gaylon Bus Depot.

Greenfield was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession with intent to manufacture a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A motive for the shooting is unclear. Both Brown and Greenfield are behind bars at the Guilford County Jail without bond.