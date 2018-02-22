× 27 new flu deaths reported, bringing North Carolina total to 200 this season

RALEIGH, N.C. — Twenty-seven new flu deaths have been reported in North Carolina since Feb. 11, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 200.

The World Health Organization estimates the annual epidemic results in about 3 to 5 million cases of severe illness globally and 290,000 to 650,000 deaths.

This year’s flu season ranks among the most severe in recent years.

Flu is a contagious, viral illness that causes mild to severe symptoms that can sometimes lead to death.

Those worried about the flu or feel that might be at risk, should speak with their doctor about getting the flu shot or other preventative measures.