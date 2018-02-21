Winston-Salem Foundation funds important SECCA position

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Like many nonprofits, the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, or SECCA, relies heavily on volunteers.

With a staff of only nine paid employees, SECCA would not be able to put on as many shows and programs without an army of committed people who donate their time.

But just having willing volunteers isn’t enough -- you need someone to coordinate them. In 2016, SECCA Executive Director Gordon Peterson approached the Winston Salem Foundation about funding a volunteer coordinator position.

The foundation agreed and has funded the position for the past two years. Peterson says having someone coordinate volunteer staffing for many of the things that go on at SECCA has been invaluable.

SECCA is an affiliate of the North Carolina Museum of Art and a division of the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Since 1990, the Winston-Salem Foundation has provided over $340,000 in Community Grant Support to SECCA.