Watch as Thomasville man tries to shoot a man, gun jams

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – A Thomasville man has been charged with attempted murder after police said he tried to shoot another man inside a convenience store.

Khiry Jamon Billie, 27, of Thomasville, is accused of walking into Pantry Shop #5 at 500 National Highway at about 10:50 p.m. Sunday and trying to shoot a man.

Surveillance video appears to show the suspect’s gun jam, according to police. Nobody was shot or injured.

Police executed a search warrant on the suspect’s home on Tuesday and found him hiding in an attic.

Billie has been jailed in Davidson County under a $500,000 secured bond and has court planned for next month, according to a Thomasville police press release.