People remember Billy Graham

Billy Graham, known to many as America’s pastor, has passed away at the age of 99. People across social media are remembering him today.
The GREAT Billy Graham is dead. There was nobody like him! He will be missed by Christians and all religions. A very special man.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2018
Karen and I were saddened to learn of the passing of one of the greatest Americans of the century, Reverend Billy Graham. We send our deepest condolences to the Graham family. (1/2)
— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) February 21, 2018
Billy Graham's ministry for the gospel of Jesus Christ and his matchless voice changed the lives of millions. We mourn his passing but I know with absolute certainty that today he heard those words, "well done good and faithful servant." Thank you Billy Graham. God bless you(2/2)
— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) February 21, 2018
Deeply saddened by news of death of Billy Graham, greatest man of our time. I’ll be on @Varneyco at 945et on @FoxBusiness and @AmericaNewsroom on @FoxNews at 10:10am and will discuss. #heavenwelcomesBillyGraham
— Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) February 21, 2018
The loss of Reverend Billy Graham is a great sadness for our state, and for our country. His legacy of servant leadership is an example to all of us.
— Ted Budd (@RepTedBudd) February 21, 2018
Anita and I send our heartfelt condolences to the Graham family. Billy Graham was an extraordinary man, may he rest in peace.
— Rick Perry (@SecretaryPerry) February 21, 2018
Just got the word that Billy Graham has passed at the age of 99
What joy there must be in Heaven this morning as this good and faithful servant enters into the joy of His Lord.
You were one of a kind Sir and this world will not be the same place without you.
— Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) February 21, 2018
RIP Billy Graham, a good and faithful servant. He fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith.
— Ron DeSantis (@RepDeSantis) February 21, 2018
“Someday you will read or hear that Billy Graham is dead. Don’t you believe a word of it. I shall be more alive than I am now. I will just have changed my address. I will have gone into the presence of God.” — Billy Graham 🙏🏽 #RipBillyGraham
— Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) February 21, 2018
Billy Graham. What an incredible life you had. Thanks for all your guidance and love.… https://t.co/9cVgU5xh60
— Reba (@reba) February 21, 2018
What Billy Graham taught us is all summed up in the invitation hymn sing at his crusades across the nation: “Just as I am, without one plea, but that Thy blood was shed for me.”
— Russell Moore (@drmoore) February 21, 2018
The world is darker today as Billy Graham goes home. Thousands of souls applauding in Heaven as he walks in and hears: "Well done good and faithful servant." Possibly the greatest man of the last 100 years. RIP World Changer
— Dave Ramsey (@DaveRamsey) February 21, 2018
You showed us how to leave the 99 for the 1. Thank you Dr. Graham. Rest In Peace. #BillyGraham pic.twitter.com/ZUwL7C9Nn0
— Steven Furtick (@stevenfurtick) February 21, 2018
Billy Graham has always been and will always be a hero in our home. Next to my own father, Reverend Graham was the most humble and gracious man I ever knew. I am honored to call him a friend and a mentor. Victoria and I will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/8kkj3kYRJo
— Joel Osteen (@JoelOsteen) February 21, 2018
Well done, good and faithful servant! Billy Graham, 1918-2018 pic.twitter.com/Ur38IvIM4Z
— Thom Rainer (@ThomRainer) February 21, 2018
If ever there was a fitting verse. Matthew 25:23. RIP Billy Graham.
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 21, 2018
Thank you Jesus for the Life of Rev. Billy Graham. Through his simple message of Salvation through Jesus, millions have given their hearts to Jesus. Good and Faithful Servant. pic.twitter.com/S4VIQlEcKD
— Pastor Mark Burns (@pastormarkburns) February 21, 2018
RIP #BillyGraham, a towering figure in American history, who would no doubt prefer to be remembered for what he truly was: a good Christian. "Well done, thou good and faithful servant." pic.twitter.com/8geWnVtjv2
— James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) February 21, 2018
Today, @BillyGraham went on to be with the Lord. Here are my reflections.
"A Humble Servant with a Simple Message: Remembering Billy Graham."
— Ed Stetzer (@edstetzer) February 21, 2018
What a joyous moment it had to be when Dr. Billy Graham heard the words that he has longed to hear from his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, "Well done good and faithful servant."
— Tony Perkins (@tperkins) February 21, 2018
Billy Graham once said “My home is in Heaven. I'm just traveling through this world.” He was a hero of the faith, and is now home in the presence of our Lord. https://t.co/IO9ljCNwfg
— Diane Black (@DianeBlackTN) February 21, 2018
Billy Graham was a rebuke to those who say don’t mix evangelical religion and politics. This brilliant preacher was instrumental to fighting racial segregation: in the 60s he bailed MLK out of jail. pic.twitter.com/pFftTcEPc6
— Tim Stanley (@timothy_stanley) February 21, 2018
“The Christian life is not a constant high. I have my moments of deep discouragement. I have to go to God in prayer with tears in my eyes, and say, 'O God, forgive me,' or 'Help me.’”
~Billy Graham
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) February 21, 2018
There simply will never be another Billy Graham. What a gift of God to this world.
— Beth Moore (@BethMooreLPM) February 21, 2018
Billy Graham – 1918-2018
“For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten son, that whomever believeth in him, though he shall die, he shall have everlasting life.”
John 3:16 pic.twitter.com/wBmqm4Gd0T
— Gina Gentry Loudon (@RealDrGina) February 21, 2018