× Krispy Kreme rolls out its new Hershey’s Gold Doughnut

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Krispy Kreme and Hershey’s have paired up for a new creation.

This week, the company announced the “Hershey’s Gold Doughnut.”

“The Hershey’s Gold Doughnut is a delicious pairing of Krispy Kreme’s iconic Original Glazed Doughnut, topped with pieces of the new Hershey’s Gold bar and a salted caramel icing. This salty sweet doughnut flavor will surprise taste buds with every bite,” the company said in a news release.

Last year, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and The Hershey Company partnered to introduce the Krispy Kreme Reese’s Peanut Butter Doughnut.

To get a Hershey’s Gold Doughnut, visit krispykreme.com/hersheysgold to find a participating Krispy Kreme shop near you.