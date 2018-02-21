High school student in Greensboro credited with saving man’s life

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – A high school student in Greensboro is credited with saving the life of a man found unresponsive in his car.

It happened after Southern Guilford High School senior Ian Brown headed to Auto Zone on Friday to pick up a headlight for his car, according to the school district.

The clerk inside was looking for somebody to perform CPR on a man who was unresponsive in his car.

Brown has worked as a lifeguard for three years and jumped into action, the school district said on Facebook.

Brown had people help him get the man on the ground and performed CPR until first responders arrived.

“The EMT said that if Ian had not responded as quickly and competently as he did, the man would be dead,” the school district said.