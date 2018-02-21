Billy Graham dead at 99

Here are the results of High Point’s Heather Bergsma and the US women’s speed skating team pursuit

MILWAUKEE, WI - JANUARY 06: Heather Bergsma competes in the Ladies 1500 meter event during the Long Track Speed Skating Olympic Trials at the Pettit National Ice Center on January 6, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — High Point native Heather Bergsma and the United States women’s speed skating team took home a bronze medal on Wednesday.

The US finished the women’s team pursuit with a time of 2:59.27, beating Canada, which had a time of 2:59.72.

Bergsma competed with her teammates Brittany Bowe, Mia Manganello and Carlijn Schoutens.

Japan and the Netherlands will compete for the gold and silver.