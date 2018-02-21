× Here are the results of High Point’s Heather Bergsma and the US women’s speed skating team pursuit

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — High Point native Heather Bergsma and the United States women’s speed skating team took home a bronze medal on Wednesday.

The US finished the women’s team pursuit with a time of 2:59.27, beating Canada, which had a time of 2:59.72.

Bergsma competed with her teammates Brittany Bowe, Mia Manganello and Carlijn Schoutens.

Japan and the Netherlands will compete for the gold and silver.