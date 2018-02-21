× Gov. Cooper orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Billy Graham

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday in honor of the passing of Rev. Billy Graham.

“Billy Graham was a strong, humble, positive and passionate North Carolina man of faith who made a difference in the lives of so many,” Cooper said. “Rest with God, Reverend Graham.”

Graham passed away at the age of 99 Wednesday morning from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, just outside Asheville.

Graham was known to many as “America’s pastor.”