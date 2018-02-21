× Carolina Panthers name Marty Hurney as the team’s full-time general manager

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Carolina Panthers named Marty Hurney as the team’s full-time general manager Wednesday after he assumed the role in an interim capacity in 2017, according to WSOC.

“We are very fortunate to have Marty as our general manager after he did an exceptional job in the interim role this past season,” Panthers COO Tina Becker said. “Marty’s guidance and vision helped build the foundation for this team, and his work this season was instrumental in returning the team to the playoffs. We believe he will continue to craft a roster that will win games and contend for a championship.”

Hurney returned to the Panthers as interim GM in late July 2017, prior to the start of training camp and following the departure of Dave Gettleman, who served as the team’s general manager since 2013.

