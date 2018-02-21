× 4 women face prostitution-related charges in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Four women were arrested Tuesday after an investigation in to community complaints about prostitution in the Ireland Street area.

Barbara Ann Jones, 43, of Burlington, is charged with misdemeanor solicitation for prostitution.

Deanna Laashley Bowe, 24, of Burlington, is charged with felony solicitation for prostitution and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Melissa Dawn Alston, 36, of Burlington, is charged with misdemeanor solicitation for prostitution.

Dominique Virginia Prejean, 25, of Burlington, is charged with resist delay and obstruct, misdemeanor solicitation for prostitution and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Burlington police said in a news release the women were arrested during a street prostitution operation.

“This was done as an effort to curtail the overt solicitation for prostitution and improve the quality of life for the citizens of Ireland Street and the surrounding community,” the release said.

Burlington police said responses to a recent neighborhood survey contributed to the success of the operation.