× 2 Reidsville men arrested in Virginia homicide

HENRY COUNTY, Va. — Two Reidsville men have been arrested in connection with a homicide in Henry County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Jake Andrew Lewis, 23, and Dylan Alan Day, 18, are each charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of first-degree murder.

The charges stem from the shooting death of 37-year-old Eric Lasha Adams on Saturday. Adams was found dead in a home on Keen Drive in the Axton community.

Lewis was arrested on Tuesday in San Marcos, Texas. Day was arrested on Wednesday in Rockingham County.

Both will be extradited to Henry County.