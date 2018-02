Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- State workers are being called in to investigate some mysterious foam in Davidson County.

The foam, in a creek near Hwy. 109 and U.S. 64, is 4- to 8-feet high in some places, FOX8 has observed.

The foam has no odor and the water beneath it is clear.

Emergency management was on scene and unable to identify the foam, so state workers are being called in.