Reidsville man wanted in Virginia homicide

HENRY COUNTY, Va. — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Reidsville man after a homicide on Saturday, according to a news release.

Jake Andrew Lewis, 23, of Reidsville, is wanted for first-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of first-degree murder, the release said.

The charges stem from the shooting death of 37-year-old Eric Lasha Adams.

Adams was found dead in a home on Keen Drive in the Axton community.

Anyone who knows where Lewis is or has information about the shooting is asked to call the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751.