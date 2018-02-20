North Carolina veteran’s films show life during WWII

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The fact that Daniel Price entered the Navy in World War II and left a bucolic life in North Carolina behind to fight in the Pacific isn’t unusual.

“He had never been outside of his little town of Mt. Olive until he went into the war,” said Matthew Peek.

What Price – whose friends called, Dorch – was able to sneak back into the country, certainly was unusual.

“They were original, amateur footage of the South Pacific Islands, which you never see as a professional, in this field,” said Peek, whose field is military archives for the state of North Carolina.

Dorch, like most vets, had no idea what he had and how valuable it was. To him and his family, it just seemed like some not-very-professional film from a long time ago as nothing significant happens, in the film. And that’s exactly why it appealed to Matthew Peek.

“He realizes the significance of his service,” Peek said of Dorch’s time in the military. “But not the significance of the stuff he had.”

The difference is what Dorch had wasn’t the staged, sanitized film the Department of War put out.

In the government’s films, “You don't see them in their tents just as they are - it's been staged for wartime morale,” says Peek.

Price's films: