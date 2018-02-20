× NCAA rules Louisville Cardinals must vacate 2013 national title

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The NCAA ruled Tuesday that the Louisville men’s basketball program will have to vacate its 2013 national championship and 2012 Final Four appearance.

The decision came after an investigation into allegations that a former Louisville staff member arranged for strippers to entertain players and recruits at an on-campus dormitory from 2011 to 2015.

“I cannot say this strongly enough: We believe the NCAA is simply wrong,” Louisville interim president Greg Postel said in a comment. “We disagree with the NCAA ruling for reasons we clearly stated in our appeal. And we made a strong case — based on NCAA precedent — that supported our argument.”

The Cardinals are the first NCAA Division I men’s basketball program to vacation a national title during the Final Four era.

Former head coach Rick Pitino was placed on unpaid administrative leave on Sept. 27 and officially fired on Oct. 16.

Breaking: Louisville will have to vacate its 2013 NCAA title and 2012 Final Four after the NCAA denied its appeal. They are the first D1 team to vacate a national title during the Final Four era. pic.twitter.com/lb2jVnhUYf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 20, 2018