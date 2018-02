Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Students and community members are marching in Raleigh Tuesday to demand gun safety laws.

The march comes after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, last week.

Hundreds have turned out in support of stricter gun safety laws.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder after he opened fire on students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last week.