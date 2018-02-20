× Man who threatened to ‘shoot up courthouse,’ ‘kill a cop’ arrested in Alamance County, sheriff says

GRAHAM, N.C. — A man who made threats against the Alamance County Courthouse and law enforcement officers was arrested Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Daniel Conners, 33, is charged with misdemeanor communicating threats.

The sheriff’s office received information on Monday that Conners made threatening statements on social media.

“Specifically, the statements indicated the individual was planning on ‘shooting up the courthouse,’ and was ‘gonna kill a cop,'” the sheriff’s office said in the release.

Conners was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday at 9 a.m. on a domestic violence charge.

Shortly before 9 a.m., Conners was taken into custody without incident on courthouse property.

Conners was given a $10,000 secured bond.