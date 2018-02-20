Man accused of threatening church bus full of kids with hatchet, knife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OZARK, Ark. -- An Arkansas man is accused of using a hatchet and knife to threaten a church bus full of children, according to KFSM.

David Lindley, 59, faces charges of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of minors.

According to the church's pastor, Lindley was carrying a hatchet and a knife when he allegedly walked in front of the Truth Tabernacle church bus near an intersection in Ozark and would not allow it to pass. Police say he never got on the bus or had contact with passengers, police state.

He was later found in the basement of a nearby home. Police found the hatchet but were unable to locate the knife.

Police believe Lindley was under the influence of something. He was arrested for possession of methamphetamine in the past.