Local law enforcement, lawmakers talk gun safety

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Representative John Faircloth says adding extra officers to schools is just one of several ideas he has to help prevent a tragedy like a mass shooting from happening at a North Carolina school.

He's one of 41 lawmakers appointed to a new school safety committee on Tuesday.

The committee was formed nearly one week after 17 students and staff were shot and killed at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

"We've almost come to the point now where we're saying something is wrong," Faircloth said.

So, to fix that problem, Faircloth says the committee already has a long list of possible solutions such as holding public input meetings with community members, speaking with architects and contractors on how to design safer school buildings or adding more security cameras to schools.

"It's a wide-open search for answers,” he said.

That search goes from lawmakers to law enforcement.

Sheriff Sam Page says he's looking at plans to have armed volunteers at schools in Rockingham County.

“The schools in general are known as gun-free zones, and when you say that, that also sets your school up for potential risk,” Page said.

Volunteers would have a military or law enforcement background and get extra training.

Guilford County Sheriff BJ Barnes says while he doesn't plan on going that far, his deputies have been keeping a close eye on social media.

“Key words, threats, anything that would make us feel that someone is getting ready to do something that would cause harm,” Barnes said.