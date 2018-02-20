Husband accidentally runs over, kills wife on school campus

NEW ROADS, La. — A 66-year-old Louisiana woman died in a freak accident Monday afternoon after her husband ran over her with his car.

According to WAFB, Edith Atkinson was killed after her 74-year-old husband hit her with his car and she became stuck between the vehicle and a school bus. She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

“The car was in gear and the husband’s foot slipped off the brake onto the accelerator, going in reverse and pinning her between a school bus and the car,” New Roads Police Chief McDonald told The Advocate. “It was clearly an accident.”

Atkinson was identified as a teacher at False River Academy, which is where the freak accident happened.

McDonald says her husband is receiving grief counseling.

“He’s not doing well at all,” he said.