Helping mothers save money while shopping for children

For parents, shopping can be an expensive endeavor.

To save money, mothers need to be sure they are getting the best deal to save money in the budget.

Luckily, there are some shopping secrets that stores won't tell you.

Target marks down different items on certain days of the week. So, if you know what day to go, you can ensure you're getting the lowest prices.

Monday: Electronics, kids clothing, and baby items get marked down

Tuesday: Women's clothing, food, and pet supplies

Wednesday: Men's clothing and diapers

Thursday: Housewares, shoes, and toys

Friday: Cosmetics, hardware, and jewelry

At Walmart, mothers are advised to download the Walmart Savings Catcher app. All shoppers have to do is scan a receipt and if the app finds a lower price somewhere else, you automatically get the difference back.