Gun owner destroys AR-15 in viral video: ‘It’s guns like this that takes away lives’

SCOTCHTOWN, N.Y. — A gun owner in New York is going viral after a six-minute Facebook video shows him destroying his AR-15.

Scott Pappalardo posted video on Saturday of him destroying the weapon. The post has been shared more than 320,000 times.

Pappalardo says he is an avid supporter of the Second Amendment but believes a person’s life is more important than the right to own an assault rifle.

“Think about it — is the right to own this weapon more important than someone’s life?” he says. “Look at the picture of those victims. Is that right more important?”

About four minutes into the video, Pappalardo gets up and cuts the barrel of his AR-15 off with a buzzsaw.

He said he knows people are going to think he’s “stupid” for destroying the gun.

“I can’t live knowing that my gun’s out there and it can one day possibly commit a horrific act like the other day in Florida,” he said.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder after he opened fire on students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida last week.