Gov. Cooper comments on gun debate during event in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Gov. Roy Cooper commented on the debate of gun control in our country following the high school shooting Parkland, Florida, while at an NC Works Career Center event in Greensboro.

Cooper said that a discussion and a resolve must take place at a local and federal level but that guns should not be allowed on school campuses.

“When you have this person, with the background that he had, with as many people who knew the problems that he had, can go in and buy a semi-automatic weapon, there’s something wrong. We need to strengthen background checks and we need to explore options about how we keep our students safe,” Cooper said.

“There’s been a proposal in the legislature about allowing judges to prevent those kinds of people from having guns and being sold guns so there’s a lot of ideas that are on the table. Unfortunately a lot of this needs to happen on the federal level because that’s where you’ve got the interstate issue and that’s where most of the background issues occur. So I think it’s going to take people rising up and saying it’s time, time to do this,”​ the governor went on to say.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder after he opened fire on students and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last week.