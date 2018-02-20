× Former Panther Rae Carruth apologizes for death of pregnant girlfriend, seeks custody of 18-year-old son

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — He was part of one of Charlotte’s most infamous cases of domestic violence. Now, with just months left on his sentence, former Carolina Panther Rae Carruth is reaching out from behind bars to tell his side of the story.

Carruth has spent the last 17 years in prison for orchestrating the murder of his pregnant girlfriend, Cherica Adams. Before Cherica died, she was able to give birth to their son, Chancellor Lee Adams.

Chancellor was born prematurely and with cerebral palsy.

While Carruth has been in prison, Chancellor has been raised by his grandmother, Saundra Adams, who has spent years teaching him about love and forgiveness. The two have been on a mission to spread that message to communities around the world.

Carruth has been mostly silent until this past weekend when he sent a 15-page letter not to Saundra, but to a Charlotte TV station.

