WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash closed a portion of Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem Tuesday morning, according to a press release.

The crash happened at the 1400 block of Miller Street at Silas Creek Parkway. Duke Power is on-site and repairing a damaged utility pole.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours and drivers are asked to take an alternative route.

1400 blk of Miller St. is closed for a utility pole repair after a motor vehicle crash. Please take an alternate route. #policews .23 pic.twitter.com/VpVxLc7ugp — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) February 20, 2018